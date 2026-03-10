Sam Nazarian at his Coconut Grove, Fla., office.
Residential · Development
Florida

For Sam Nazarian, Standing Out in Miami’s Condo Market Is Very On Brand

By Jeff Ostrowski
Miami skyline with a wave of dollar bills in front of it.
Office · Leases
Florida

In Miami, Brickell’s New York-Size Office Rents Drive Suburban Growth

By Larry Getlen
Kingsbridge Armory.
Retail · Columnists
New York City

New York’s Kingsbridge Armory Debacle — Or, When Ideology Replaces Common Sense

By Robert Knakal