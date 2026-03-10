New York City’s past, present and future have always been inextricably tied to real estate. So have American dreams of generations of newcomers.

Like many others before them, Einav Gelberg and Tomer Erlich, founders of T&E Development, a Brooklyn-based multifamily real estate development group, fell in love with New York City – and the American dream – upon a visit to the U.S.

Gelberg came here for his honeymoon in 2011. Although he returned to his work as an attorney for a large firm in Israel, the bright lights of New York kept calling to him. He told his wife that he wanted to return to the city permanently, and she eventually agreed. Gelberg returned in late 2013, and the lure of shaping the famous skyline has never left. He secured a property management job for a large landlord firm and learned the ropes of working in real estate and dealing with public agencies.

Erlich came to New York from Israel in 2002 to visit a friend who worked for a local developer and offered him a position, his first in real estate. Just six months later, in 2003, Erlich bought his first development site in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights to develop a three-family house. More and larger multifamily condominium developments followed. Surviving the recession of 2008 taught him the value of being financially conservative and led to expanding into rental properties, including four townhouses on Lexington Avenue in Clinton Hill. Today, his portfolio spans more than 500 units, including 120 rentals.

How Gelberg and Erlich came to work together is a fateful story as well. As luck would have it, their children were in the same class together at their Manhattan school. The two quickly realized that they shared the same set of values, which has played an important role in how they carefully curate their development projects today, after forming T&E. “Partnering with Einav was my best professional investment,” jokes Erlich reflecting on the importance of sharing the same philosophy and growth plans.

The duo has completed multiple residential projects throughout New York City. T&E’s most recent projects include The Florian, a 54-unit luxury condominium building at 350 East 18th Street in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of Manhattan, which is occupancy ready and just received a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy. Another is Fifty One Domino, a boutique, eight-residence Williamsburg waterfront development in Brooklyn. With seven of eight residences in contract at over $2,000 per square foot, Fifty One Domino has achieved some of the highest priced sales in Williamsburg history.

Gelberg and Erlich developed the 77,630-square-foot Florian through an international joint venture with Israel-based Minrav Development. The Eklund Gomes team at Douglas Elliman Development Marketing represents the property. The design team included architect ARC Architecture + Design Studio and interior designer 7 Haus. The $90 million project was funded primarily through a $63 million construction loan from Northwind Group. Minrav is a leading construction and real estate development company founded in 1969. The company specializes in residential development, infrastructure projects and public-private partnerships. The firm has built a strong reputation for delivering complex projects with high construction standards and financial stability, both in Israel and internationally.

The Florian is the most luxurious condominium property offered for sale in this section of Gramercy Park. The developers and Eklund Gomes team’s co-founder John Gomes guided many aspects of the building’s design, collaborating with designers to incorporate elements most desired by buyers, from amenities to finishes.

“Seeing 40 percent of residences already under contract and sales reaching $116 million confirms that buyers immediately recognize the value and quality we set out to achieve,” shared Gelberg. “The continuing interest from domestic and overseas buyers indicates the attractiveness of The Florian’s design and amenities as well as a desirability of the refined and convenient Gramercy Park neighborhood. The immediate occupancy is a major draw as well and we have the last penthouse remaining for sale. The first penthouse sold for approximately $6 million,” he added.

The building brings modern living and aspirational luxury at an affordable price for the highly desirable location, with sales averaging at approximately $2,200 per square foot. The units range from $1.225 million for one-bedroom units to $2.5 million for two-bedroom/two-bath condominiums and $3.995 million for a three-bedroom/2.5-bath penthouse. The property houses 31 one-bedroom units, 19 two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units from the third through 12th floors. It also has two three-bedroom penthouses – one that is 2,287 square feet and includes both a balcony and terrace, and a 1,902-square-foot unit with a balcony. The property offers buyers an immediate move-in.

According to Gomes, “The Florian offers finishes and wellness-focused amenities typically available only in the ultra-luxury market. These include a spa with a treatment/massage room, sauna, jacuzzi, cold water plunge and outdoor recovery area on a terrace. Unusually for a new development, the property also offers parking garage spots. The thoughtful layouts of units bring copious amounts of natural light into all spaces and take advantage of stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, including the Empire State Building.”

“The Florian reflects the kind of residential experience we believe New York buyers—and especially global families—are seeking today: warm, modern, luxuriously crafted homes with natural materials and thoughtful details. The buyers love Gramercy Park’s residential character and convenient access to Manhattan’s private schools and universities and cultural, dining and entertainment options. We have received a lot of interest from the tri-state area as well as from overseas, mainly Asia, frequently from families of students attending local universities and medical schools,” added Erlich.

Gramercy Park’s tree-lined streets offer residents a secluded and private retreat from the city’s hustle. The Florian is within walking distance of the area’s most venerable cultural institutions, Union Square’s Greenmarket and vibrant green spaces. Public transportation is nearby as well.

Shared amenities

The Florian’s luxurious amenities complement the comfort of residences. The Florian offers a 24-hour doorman and concierge and private parking spots available for purchase, a convenience found only at a limited number of buildings in Manhattan. Electric vehicle charging stations are also available.

The first floor houses the lobby and four parking spaces. The second floor features a gym, bike room and pet spa, along with six additional parking spots. The third floor includes a 900-square-foot spa and 620-square-foot lounge that both open into a large courtyard with pavers and planters.

The 1,030-square-foot premium fitness center, with strength and cardio equipment, and design quality of a private fitness club, provides residents with a dedicated space to focus on wellness and rejuvenation.

Atop the building is a 1,000-square-foot lush, landscaped rooftop terrace that includes an outdoor kitchen with a grill, sink and refrigerator, a dining area, and lounge seating next to an outdoor courtyard. It offers picture-perfect views across the city.

The 1,200-square-foot lobby feels luxurious, intimate and cozy, with a darker color palette of natural color walnut paneling, Roman clay paint and natural stone flooring in a geometric pattern. Similarly, the spa lobby and gym have a darker color palette with wood accents, matte stone and Roman clay finishes.

Architecture

“The façade’s light-toned brick cladding evokes the architectural traditions of New York City, while expansive gridded windows framed in golden-hued bronze metal introduce a contemporary character. This materiality interplay creates a dynamic rhythm across the façade. Combined with arched windows and curved walls, it evokes an unmistakable luxurious residential quality and make the tower stand out in the streetscape.” shared ARC Architecture + Design Studio Founding Principal Robert Bianchini.

The façade is set back on higher floors to reflect the height of the lower-rise buildings on East 18th Street, while the other elevation reflects the taller buildings to the east. The setbacks house terraces.

“The Florian is an Ultra-Low Energy Building (ULEB) and uses approximately 20 percent less energy than the standard new construction. We achieved this by future-proofing the building: installing an ultra energy-efficient façade and windows, and including highly efficient, all-electric appliances in all units. This will benefit the residents, who will be paying significantly lower utility bills,” said Gelberg.

Residences: Interior design and finishes

“The designers selected textured finishes and rich, deep, dark color palettes that emanate a warm, comforting feel and complement the modern design and bronze elements of the exterior,” explained 7 Haus Principal Chen I. Tal. “The team traveled to Europe and South America to personally view the materials and appliances to ensure they met the desired quality and look. For example, we visited Brazil to review dolomite stone in an Arabescato pattern on site.”

Gomes added that the design was a collaborative process, and he shared his understanding of the current buyer preferences and latest design trends. “We were mindful of many current design trends. Buyers expect very high-end finishes with elements like lights in the closets and cabinets, built-in spice racks, cutting boards incorporated into sinks, and chef’s kitchens,” he said. “The Florian represents the trend of this type of condominium closing the gap on the interior design that, until recently, was only available in the ultra-luxury developments in New York City.”

The Florian’s residences were designed for flexibility, maximizing the views and comfort. Units feature hand-laid European white oak floors and oversize, triple-paned, wraparound windows that let ample light into rooms. Each residence has a tranquil living space to either unwind in or to entertain, along with pristine, chef’s-type open kitchens and dining areas.

The kitchens include two-tone, custom-designed Nolte kitchens with graphite oak lower cabinetry, graphite gray upper cabinetry, glass display cabinets and undercabinet lighting; Italian Arabescato marble countertops, backsplash, and island countertop with waterfall edges; sleek ceiling-mounted lighting; European white oak engineered wood flooring hand-laid in a chevron pattern; best-in-class appliances and fixtures like Sub-Zero refrigerators and wine coolers, Wolf induction ranges with vented range hoods and microwaves, Waterworks faucets in nickel finish, and Cove dishwashers; multifunctional galley sinks with integrated accessories; and a Bosch washer and dryer in every residence.

All primary bathrooms have Cosentino Dekton wall cladding and flooring in a custom color called Alabaster that was developed especially for the building. The bathrooms also include a dual walnut vanity custom made from natural stone and topped with Nilo Brazilian quartzite countertops, Waterworks Flyte fixtures, heated floors, ambient cove lighting, ceramic tiles and 2-centimeter-thick stone sinks. Select residences have fluted glass shower enclosures and free-standing tubs. Several residences feature a secondary bathroom as well as a powder room fitted with a distinctive Calacatta Borghini marble vanity.