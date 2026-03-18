Stellar Management Names Matthew Lembo, Ryan Jackson as Co-CEOs

Stellar Management, a New York City-based real estate investment and management firm, has named Matthew Lembo and Ryan Jackson as its new co-CEOs, Commercial Observer has learned.

Lembo and Jackson will start in their new roles immediately and succeed former CEO Laurence “Larry” Gluck, who founded the firm in 1985 and had led the company for almost 40 years. Gluck died at the age of 71 in June 2024 after an extended battle with ALS.

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“This is a defining moment for Stellar Management, and I’m energized to help lead the firm into its next phase,” Jackson said in a statement. “Matthew and I are aligned in our vision to build on the firm’s strong foundation while pursuing new opportunities for innovation and value creation across the business.”

Lembo added in a statement that the role was “both an honor and a responsibility.”

Lembo and Jackson, who are currently Stellar’s managing partners, have worked there since 2008 and 2009, respectively, according to the firm. During their time at the company, they have worked as a team and “played pivotal roles in shaping Stellar’s strategic direction, driving growth and advancing the firm’s evolution,” Stellar said.

“Having already served in leading the firm these past few years, they are exceptionally well positioned to drive Stellar Management into its next chapter and build on the firm’s continuing success,” said Sandra Gluck, Larry Gluck’s widow.

Along with their eldest daughter Amanda Gluck, Sandra oversaw the firm’s investments, management and operations following Larry Gluck’s death.

Stellar currently has more than 13,000 apartments and about 3 million square feet of office and retail space under management, primarily in New York City, according to its website.

One of Stellar’s more recent deals includes its sale along with City Urban Realty of an apartment building at 260 Water Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn, to Hubb NYC Properties for $20.3 million, as CO previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.