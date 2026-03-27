Clothing Supplier Intradeco Sells Miami-Dade HQ for $49M

Clothing supplier Intradeco Apparel sold its headquarters warehouse in the outskirts of Miami for $48.8 million, property records show.

Seagis Property Group purchased the 200,175-square-foot asset at 9500 Northwest 108th Avenue in Medley, within the Flagler Station Business Park and 1.8 miles east of the Florida Turnpike. The transaction breaks down to about $244 a square foot.

“Flagler Station is one of Miami’s premier business parks, and we are excited to add another high-quality, strategically located warehouse to our portfolio,” Bradlee Lord, vice president at Seagis Property Group, said in a statement.

Jose Sasson and Roberto Susi of Axiom Capital Advisors brokered the sale.

It’s unclear whether the sale included a leaseback agreement. A representative for Intradeco Apparel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Intradeco Apparel, which manufactures and distributes clothing for brands such as Wrangler and Fruit of the Loom, paid $10.2 million for the 10.8-acre property in 2001, the same year it was completed.

Intradeco Apparel isn’t the only owner-occupier to have sold its property in recent years. Three years ago, logistics and trucking company Ryder System offloaded its 248,989-square-foot headquarters near Medley for $42 million to industrial developer Bridge Industrial.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.