Investments & Sales

Clothing Supplier Intradeco Sells Miami-Dade HQ for $49M

Seagis bought the 200,175-square-foot asset for about $244 a square foot

By March 27, 2026 3:30 pm
reprints
9500 NW 108th Avenue, Medley, Fla.
9500 NW 108th Avenue, Medley, Fla. PHOTO: Google Earth

Clothing supplier Intradeco Apparel sold its headquarters warehouse in the outskirts of Miami for $48.8 million, property records show.

Seagis Property Group purchased the 200,175-square-foot asset at 9500 Northwest 108th Avenue in Medley, within the Flagler Station Business Park and 1.8 miles east of the Florida Turnpike. The transaction breaks down to about $244 a square foot.

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“Flagler Station is one of Miami’s premier business parks, and we are excited to add another high-quality, strategically located warehouse to our portfolio,” Bradlee Lord, vice president at Seagis Property Group, said in a statement. 

Jose Sasson and Roberto Susi of Axiom Capital Advisors brokered the sale. 

It’s unclear whether the sale included a leaseback agreement. A representative for Intradeco Apparel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Intradeco Apparel, which manufactures and distributes clothing for brands such as Wrangler and Fruit of the Loom, paid $10.2 million for the 10.8-acre property in 2001, the same year it was completed. 

Intradeco Apparel isn’t the only owner-occupier to have sold its property in recent years. Three years ago, logistics and trucking company Ryder System offloaded its 248,989-square-foot headquarters near Medley for $42 million to industrial developer Bridge Industrial

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

9500 Northwest 108th Avenue, Bradlee Lord, Flagler Station Business Park, Intradeco Apparel, Seagis Property Group
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