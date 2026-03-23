Land Search Company Prophetic Expands Its Technology

Prophetic, an artificial intelligence-native land acquisition platform, has expanded its SearchAI product with SearchAI Intentions, what the company describes as a new AI-powered capability that allows developers to search for land based on what they want to build instead of translating development ideas into zoning.

The Portland, Ore.-based platform now supports more than 120 development types, from data centers and hotels to energy infrastructure and senior living, and works nationwide without the need for manual zoning translations, according to a company announcement made last week.

There are three subscription tiers for the platform: Pro, Expert, and Enterprise, according to a spokesperson for Prophetic. The new SearchAI Intentions capability is integrated into the platform, not a separate, stand-alone product you have to buy. The spokesperson declined to disclose exact pricing.

“Developers have always had to translate their vision into zoning codes before they could even start searching,” Oliver Alexander, CEO and founder of Prophetic, said in a statement. “SearchAI Intentions now understands development intent. If you want to build a hotel, a data center, a senior living community, or an energy storage facility, you simply select that category and the system finds the sites that match — anywhere.”

SearchAI Intentions identifies viable parcels using Prophetic’s proprietary ZoneAI engine, which reads and extracts zoning regulations across every U.S. municipality with what the company claims is 99 percent accuracy. Rather than forcing developers to interpret zoning codes themselves, SearchAI translates development intent into viable sites.

“Before Prophetic, a dedicated land acquisition professional might analyze about 100 parcels per year,” said Alexander. “Today, individual users on the platform regularly exceed 5,000 parcels per month.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.