Investments & Sales   ·   Portfolio Sale

Praelium Buys 17-Building R&D Portfolio Near Santa Barbara for $235M

The deal is among the largest property sales ever in Santa Barbara County

By March 20, 2026 12:05 pm
reprints
Tech Park at Cremona (top) and Tech Park at Engage in Santa Barbara County.
Tech Park at Cremona (top) and Tech Park at Engage in Santa Barbara County. PHOTOS: Courtesy Colliers

Irvine-based investment firm Praelium Commercial Real Estate has acquired a 17-building, 733,497-square-foot office, industrial and R&D portfolio in Goleta, Calif., just west of Santa Barbara, for $235 million, according to PropertyShark records. 

Majestic Asset Management sold the properties as part of a recapitalization sale, and Blackbird Investment Group, and H.I.G. Capital were also involved in the deal, according to brokerage firm Colliers. An affiliate of Starwood Property Trust provided a $153.5 million acquisition loan tied to the sale, records show. 

SEE ALSO: BrightSpire Sells LIC Office Building to Pearl Realty at $36M Discount

Majestic had assembled the five-campus portfolio, dubbed Tech Park @ Goleta, in separate deals throughout the late 2010s and early 2020s. The properties are bounded by Hollister Avenue, Bollay Drive, Castilian Drive, Cremona Drive and Ward Drive. The deal is one of the largest property sales ever in Santa Barbara County.

Colliers’ Sean Fulp, Michael Kendall, Mark Schuessler, Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia and Blake Hammerstein arranged the deal alongside Hayes Commercial Group’s Francois DeJohn and Caitlin Hensel. CBRE’s Brad Zampa and Mike Walker arranged the debt. Tenants at the portfolio include Lockheed Martin, Umbra Space and IT equipment provider Curvature

“Goleta’s combination of entrenched technology and aerospace tenants, limited new supply, and strong institutional ownership continues to support long-term investor conviction in the market,” Fulp said in a statement. “We continue to see sophisticated capital prioritize high-quality R&D and industrial assets in Goleta, given the market’s durable fundamentals and long-term growth trajectory.”

Other major firms such as Raytheon and Northrop Grumman have long-term footholds in Santa Barbara County, and its proximity to Vandenberg Space Force Base make it a very attractive option for companies looking to escape the bustle of L.A. County.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

Blake Hammerstein, Brad Zampa, Caitlin Hensel, Francois DeJohn, Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia, Mark Schuessler, Michael Kendall, Mike Walker, Sean Fulp, Tech Park @ Goleta, Blackbird Investment Group, CBRE, Colliers, H.I.G. Capital, Hayes Commercial Group, Majestic Asset Management, Praelium Commercial Real Estate, Starwood Property Trust
Pearl Realty Management's Jack Guttman and 21-02 49th Avenue, Queens.
Office · Investments & Sales
New York City

BrightSpire Sells LIC Office Building to Pearl Realty at $36M Discount

By Isabelle Durso
THE FALLOUT: Fires rage at Iran’s Shahran oil depot following U.S. and Israeli air strikes in early March.
Industry · Investments & Sales
National

For Commercial Real Estate Investment, the Iran War Is Distant — So Far

By Patrick Sisson
Prologis CEO Daniel Letter and a distribution center under construction.
Industrial · Investments & Sales
National

Prologis, GIC Form $1.6B Industrial Build-to-Suit Joint Venture

By Nick Trombola