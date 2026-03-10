For decades, the massive Kingsbridge Armory in the Bronx has stood empty — a cavernous structure occupying an entire city block in a borough that has long struggled with some of the highest unemployment rates in New York City and the nation. Few development failures better illustrate the consequences of public policy divorced from economic reality than the armory.

The story is not simply about a vacant building. It is about what happens when ideology overrides common sense.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Related Companies proposed a transformative redevelopment of the site into a major retail center. The company was prepared to invest hundreds of millions of private sector dollars into the project. The proposal would have converted a long-vacant public asset into an active economic engine for the Bronx.

The benefits were obvious.

Construction of the project would have created hundreds of union jobs. Once completed, the retail center would have produced thousands of permanent jobs for local residents working in stores, restaurants and service businesses. The project would also have generated substantial tax revenue for the city while bringing new shopping options to a community that had long been underserved.

But instead of embracing an opportunity to create jobs and economic activity, political leadership intervened. At the time, Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. demanded not only that construction workers receive a mandated “living wage,” but that every tenant operating inside the retail center also be required to pay all employees a government-defined living wage.

Retail tenants across the country operate on thin margins. National retailers evaluate locations carefully, balancing rent, labor costs, logistics and expected sales volume. Artificially raising wage requirements for every tenant inside a project fundamentally alters the economics of whether stores will locate there at all.

Related made this point clearly.

The company warned that the mandated wage requirement would make it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to attract retail tenants willing to operate under those constraints. In other words, the policy being demanded would kill the project. Instead of working with market participants to solve the problem, policymakers doubled down.

In what became a widely quoted moment in the debate, Díaz famously declared that he’d rather have no jobs than jobs that don’t pay enough — to thunderous applause from the 17 or so people that came out to protest the project.

And that is exactly what the Bronx got. No jobs. The project collapsed.

What could have been a vibrant retail destination producing thousands of jobs became another example of political grandstanding defeating practical economic development. The armory remained vacant. The community received none of the employment opportunities, none of the tax revenue, and none of the investment that had been proposed. Perhaps the most frustrating part of the entire episode is how easily the issue could have been resolved.

There were many possible compromises. Wage standards could have applied to certain tenants. Incentive programs could have offset labor costs. Phased implementation could have been explored. The city could have structured subsidies or tax incentives to help retailers meet higher wage thresholds. But none of those practical solutions were pursued. Instead, ideology prevailed over economics.

Years later, a new proposal emerged to convert the armory into a massive ice sports complex. The plan envisioned many sheets of ice and a sprawling skating center. While creative in concept, it was never remotely comparable in scale to the economic impact of the original retail proposal and relied heavily on state funding. Not surprisingly, that project ultimately failed as well.

Today, the Kingsbridge Armory still sits largely unused, a powerful physical reminder of how misguided policy decisions can echo for decades. The borough that desperately needed jobs received none. The building that could have been transformed into an economic hub remains a monument to lost opportunity.

Public policy must be grounded in reality. Developers, investors, tenants and lenders make decisions based on financial feasibility. Ignoring those realities does not change them. It simply ensures that projects do not happen. When policymakers impose requirements that make projects economically impossible, capital does not magically adjust to accommodate those mandates. Capital simply goes somewhere else.

That is not theory. That is how markets work.

The lesson from the Kingsbridge Armory should be obvious: Policymakers must engage directly with the people who actually build projects and create jobs. Economic development policy cannot be crafted in a vacuum or dictated by political slogans. It must reflect the real-world economics of development.

If leaders had listened to market participants at the time, the armory would almost certainly be filled with businesses today. Thousands of Bronx residents would be employed for generations. Hundreds of millions of dollars of private investment would have flowed into the community.

But none of those practical solutions were explored. Instead, we have a still-vacant building and a cautionary tale. New York City cannot afford many more lessons like this one.

Robert Knakal is founder, chairman and CEO of BK Real Estate Advisors.