Matthews Hires JLL’s Clint Olsen as Executive Vice President in NYC

Commercial real estate investment services and technology firm Matthews has hired Clint Olsen as its new executive vice president, Commercial Observer has learned.

Olsen joins Matthews from JLL, where he was a managing director for nearly eight years and completed more than 150 transactions in New York City across office and multifamily properties, development sites, retail condos and more, according to Matthews.

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In his new role at the recently rebranded Matthews led by Kyle Matthews, Olsen will continue to be based in New York. He will work alongside Cory Rosenthal, the firm’s executive managing director and national director of multifamily, and DeWitt Gross, Matthews’ market leader.

“New York City remains one of the most dynamic and competitive investment markets in the country,” Olsen said in a statement. “Matthews’ platform and collaborative culture provide a strong foundation to help clients navigate opportunities and execute successful transactions across the market.”

Prior to his time at JLL, Olsen spent more than three years at Cushman & Wakefield as an executive managing director and 11 years at Massey Knakal Realty Services, which C&W acquired in 2014. Over the course of his entire career, Olsen has facilitated more than $3 billion in transaction volume.

“Clint brings a strong track record and deep experience across a wide range of transaction types in New York City,” Rosenthal said in a statement. “His expertise will be a valuable asset as we continue expanding our capabilities and serving clients across the market.”

News of Olsen’s hire comes after a rebranding for the Nashville-based Matthews, which was formerly called Matthews Real Estate Investment Services. The firm also plans to move into a new office in New York City in the coming months at SL Green Realty’s 711 Third Avenue, which will be in addition to its first New York City office at 575 Fifth Avenue.

Olsen’s move to Matthews also comes during a period of leadership changes for JLL.

Patrick Murphy, previously a vice chair at JLL, was promoted this week to head of New York brokerage at the firm, a month or so after Michael Colacino resigned from JLL as CEO of its Americas leasing advisory business.

A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.