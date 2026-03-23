Leases   ·   Office Leases

Construction Management Firm J Companies Takes 5K SF at 18 East 41st Street

By March 23, 2026 1:07 pm
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Resolution Real Estate’s John Thompson (top) and Justin Gentile, and 18 East 41st Street.
Resolution Real Estate’s John Thompson (top) and Justin Gentile, and 18 East 41st Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Resolution Real Estate; Courtesy NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission

J Companies, a New York City-based construction management firm, has signed a six-year, 5,200-square-foot lease for an entire floor of RFR Holding’s 18 East 41st Street in Midtown, landlord broker Resolution Real Estate announced Monday.

The deal likely represents a relocation for J Companies, which currently has an office at 290 Madison Avenue, situated on the same block as its new office, according to its website

SEE ALSO: Headlands Technologies, MFA Financial Ink 12K-SF Leases at 520 Fifth Avenue

J Companies’ deal is also the largest of three new leases signed at the 22-story office building a block east of Bryant Park and the New York Public Library’s main branch. 

Forte Construction, a New York-based general contractor, signed a three-year, 2,770-square-foot lease at 18 East 41st Street, while the Bronfman Fellowship, a scholarship program for Jewish high school students, inked a 10-year, 2,219-square-foot lease in the building. 

The asking rent for each lease was $50 per square foot. 

John Thompson and Justin Gentile from Resolution Real Estate represented the landlord in all three deals. Alexa Damon from Avison Young represented the Bronfman Fellowship, while Elliot Zelinger of Savitt Partners represented Forte Construction and Jeff Buslik from Adams & Company represented J Companies. 

“When we began the campaign last May, we targeted businesses seeking smaller office footprints, while promoting the building’s proximity to great transportation and services,” Thompson said in a statement. “A year ago, a much smaller portion was occupied, but thanks to well-targeted marketing strategies, we have been able to lease it up in a relatively short period of time.”

The office building on 41st Street between Madison and Fifth avenues is 88.4 percent occupied following the three new leases, Resolution said.

“[J Companies] was looking for proximity to Grand Central Terminal, and this floor had an existing installation very similar to what they were looking for,” Adams & Company’s Buslik told Commercial Observer. “With a little modernization, the space worked perfectly for them.”

Savitt Partners’ Zelinger added that Forte Construction’s new office will serve as a “central location for a field office because they are working on a few projects in the area.”

Avison Young’s Damon did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment. 

Other tenants at 18 East 41st Street, a 22-story office property built in 1914, include literary agency Trident Media Group and golf simulation club Five Iron Golf

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

18 East 41st Street, Alexa Damon, Elliot Zelinger, Jeff Buslik, John Thompson, Justin Gentile, Adams & Company, Avison Young, Bronfman Fellowship, Forte Construction, J Companies, Resolution Real Estate, RFR Holding, Savitt Partners
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