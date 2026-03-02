Harrison Sitomer Moves Up to President at SL Green

SL Green Realty has promoted Harrison Sitomer to president of the $2.6 billion real estate investment trust (REIT), according to a Monday announcement from the company.

Sitomer, 36, began at SL Green in 2012 and moved his way up from an intern and analyst at the firm to its chief investment officer in just 10 years. Sitomer will retain his chief investment officer position as he moves into his new role as president.

The promotion also makes Sitomer No. 2 at SL Green, behind Chairman and CEO Marc Holliday.

“Harry exemplifies the dedication, tenacity and strength that define SL Green,” Holliday said in a statement. “This promotion reflects his achievements and our continued commitment to growing talent from within. … His entire career has been shaped here, and his commitment to our culture, our stakeholders and our city is unwavering.”

A spokesperson for SL Green did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

During his time at SL Green, Sitomer has helped the REIT strengthen its capital platform, expand its business lines, secure new sources of domestic and international capital, and launch its $1.3 billion debt fund, SL Green said in its announcement.

Andrew Mathias stepped down as SL Green’s president at the end of 2023, leaving the role vacant for more than two years. The Real Deal first reported the news of Sitomer’s promotion.

In addition to promoting Sitomer, SL Green announced Monday that it has extended contracts for Matthew DiLiberto, chief financial officer, and Edward Piccinich, chief operating officer, through the end of 2028.

