Finance   ·   Refinance

Hanover Capital Refis Long Island City Retail Property With $26M Loan

By March 26, 2026 4:12 pm
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Nir Mor of Hanover Capital and and 10-04 Borden Avenue in Long Island City.
Nir Mor of Hanover Capital and and 10-04 Borden Avenue in Long Island City. PHOTOS: Courtesy Hanover Capital; Courtesy Igloo NYC

Vorea Group has landed a $25.8 million loan to refinance a newly developed retail asset in Long Island City, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

Hanover Capital provided the loan for the developer’s 52,578-square-foot property at 10-04 Borden Avenue that opened in 2024. It’s currently 100 percent leased to indoor skydiving facility iFly, which occupies 14,311 square feet, and Vibe Fitness, which takes up 38,267 square feet.

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10-04 Borden Avenue sits close to the Queens-Brooklyn border, near where the Queens-Midtown Tunnel emerges onto the Long Island Expressway.

“The transaction aligns squarely with our core strategy: a newly constructed, well-located asset near the Midtown Tunnel, anchored by two high-quality experiential tenants,” said Nir Mor, managing principal and co-founder of Hanover Capital. “Both tenants have made significant capital investments, reinforcing their long-term commitment to the property.” 

HKS Real Estate AdvisorsDaniel Kowalsky negotiated the financing on behalf of Vorea, which was acquired by Domain Companies late last year.

Kowalsky said in a statement that the property’s location provides “a level of visibility that’s hard to replicate” which coupled with “top institutional-grade sponsorship” generates “a highly compelling profile for lenders.”

Vorea Group and Domain Companies did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

Daniel Kowalsky, Nir Mor, Domain Companies, Hanover Capital NY, HKS Real Estate Advisors, The Vorea Group
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