Galvanize Real Estate Closes $370M Decarbonization Fund

An up-and-coming player in commercial real estate sustainability just secured a hefty amount of capital in its final fundraising round.

Galvanize Real Estate (GRE), an asset management firm that invests in undercapitalized CRE assets via clean energy innovations and decarbonization, announced Thursday that it closed Galvanize Real Estate Fund I with $370 million in commitments from institutional investors.

The firm secured investment capital from a mix of pension funds, foundations, family offices, banks and individual clients, according to a release.

“We are honored by the confidence such a diverse set of investors has placed in [us],” said Joseph Sumberg, GRE’s head of real estate.

The new fund has already invested in 15 buildings across 11 U.S. cities that span 2.4 million square feet, the firm said.

“As the cost, reliability and resilience of energy becomes increasingly salient for commercial real estate owners and tenants, I believe GRE’s profitable decarbonization strategy is well positioned to continue generating long-term value across our growing portfolio,” added Sumberg.

GRE’s core thesis is a bit unique. Like many real estate firms, GRE invests capital into underwater assets in supply-constrained, high-growth markets across the U.S. But, unlike its competitors, it aims to improve net operating income (NOI) by using the capital expenditures that implement energy efficiencies and decarbonization — often through full-building retrofits — at a time of rising electricity rates, increased emissions metrics and onerous energy bills.

Uniquely, GRE’s investment professionals and underwriters work side by side with an in-house crew of scientists, climate technologists and policy experts to determine an assets’ potential NOI at the same time as they determine its likely path toward full decarbonization.

Katie Hall, co-chair and CEO of GRE, said in a statement that her goal is to “leverage decarbonization as a driver of value creation.”

“GRE’s strategy demonstrates a different role for sustainability, one that places it at the center of profit generation and product differentiation,” Hall said.

The firm offers incentives to investments with its portfolio that achieve operational net-zero emissions within three years, according to the firm.

