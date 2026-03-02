Dwight Capital Expands Servicing Platform With Midland State Bank Deal

Dwight Capital is expanding its servicing footprint while scaling further into the senior housing and health care sectors.

The private lender has acquired Midland States Bank’s senior housing U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) mortgage servicing rights portfolio, Commercial Observer can first report. The deal involves a more than $500 million unpaid principal balance of loans secured by skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and hospitals.

The deal, which closed Feb. 17, expands Dwight’s loan servicing portfolio to over $15 billion, according to the firm.

Terms of the transaction were not provided. It closed five and half years after Dwight acquired Love Funding, the HUD lending subsidiary of Midland States Bank, in August 2020, CO reported at the time.

“Our servicing portfolio has scaled significantly in recent years,” Josh Sasouness, co-CEO of Dwight Capital, said in a statement. “We continue to invest in the people, technology and compliance infrastructure needed to support complex real estate assets while maintaining a direct personal connection with our clients.”

Dwight, which has offices in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. and Manhattan, launched Dwight Healthcare Funding in early 2024 with working capital revolving lines of credit offered to health care and senior housing owners.

Midland State Bank did not immediately return a request for comment.

