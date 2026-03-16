Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Dwight Capital Supplies $56M HUD Loan for Dallas-Area Apartments

By March 16, 2026 1:30 pm
reprints
Dwight Capital's Brandon Baksh (top) and Brian Yee, and a rendering of Stonehawk Rosehill in Garland, Texas.
Dwight Capital's Brandon Baksh (top) and Brian Yee, and a rendering of Stonehawk Rosehill in Garland, Texas. PHOTOS AND RENDERING: Courtesy Dwight Capital

StoneHawk Capital Partners has sealed $56 million of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)-backed construction debt to build a multifamily development in suburban Dallas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital originated the HUD 221(d)(4) construction loan for the planned 269-unit StoneHawk Rosehill project in Garland, Texas. Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee originated the deal for Dwight. 

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StoneHawk obtained zoning board approvals from the Garland City Council to build resedential units on the 7-acre site off Interstate 30.

Located 15 miles northeast of Downtown Dallas, the StoneHawk Rosehill project will consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments with 51 percent of the units designated as affordable housing. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, a fitness center and a swimming pool.

StoneHawk Capital Partners and Dwight did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Brandon Baksh, Brian Yee, Dwight Capital, StoneHawk Capital
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