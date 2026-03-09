Investment Firm Brown Advisory Takes 35K SF at 520 Madison Avenue

Brown Advisory, an investment advisory firm, is moving its headquarters to Tishman Speyer’s 1 million-square-foot Plaza District office tower at 520 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Brown Advisory signed a 15-year lease for 34,748 square feet on the building’s entire 27th floor and part of the 26th floor, according to the landlord. The firm will move its offices from its current 16,000-square-foot spot four blocks south at 12 East 49th Street in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Tishman Speyer did not disclose the asking rent, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown was $84.12 per square foot in February, according to the latest monthly report from Colliers.

Tishman Speyer was represented in-house by Megan Sheehan and Sam Brodsky, while Brown Advisory was represented by JLL’s Cynthia Wasserberger, Michael Berg, Bobby Blair and Sofia Bruno. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re pleased to welcome Brown Advisory to 520 Madison, a building that continues to attract leading global firms seeking best-in-class workspace in the heart of Midtown,” Chris Shehadeh, senior managing director for Tishman Speyer, said in a statement. “Successful firms are drawn to 520 Madison for its distinct design, breathtaking views and amenities, which support long-term growth and employee engagement.”

Standing 43 stories high, 520 Madison Avenue was built in 1982 and sits between East 53rd and East 54th streets. Other tenants in the building — which Tishman Speyer said is 99 percent leased — include private equity firm SQ Capital, investment firm Axonic Capital and private equity firm Madison Realty Capital.

