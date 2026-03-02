A startup aviation company selling part-time ownership in a fleet of private jets is deploying its landing gear in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

Bond Aviation signed a five-year, 4,916-square-foot lease at 22 Little West 12th Street, a property owned in a joint venture between Steve Kassin’s Infinity Real Estate and Premier Equities, according to landlord broker RDE Advisors.

The asking rent was not provided, but the taking rent was in the mid-$70 per square foot range, according to RDE Advisors founder Ross Eisenberg.

“Bond Aviation is an exceptional addition to the building,” Eisenberg said in a statement. “Their brand and growth trajectory align with the creative character of the Meatpacking District, and we continue to see strong demand for boutique, design-forward office environments in prime locations.”

Rob Kluge of Current Real Estate Advisors negotiated on behalf of the tenant in the transaction.

“Bond was attracted to this quintessential Meatpacking office building for its perfect blend of boutique vibe and high-end finishes,” Kluge said in a statement. “Ownership made this an easy transaction in an otherwise difficult, competitive leasing environment, and it’s the perfect first New York office for Bond’s business to take off.”

This will be the first New York City office for Bond Aviation, which was founded by Bill Papariella in late 2025 and backed by investment management firm KKR with about $350 million.

Kluge said he also helped Bond secure an office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where Bond has its headquarters. Bond also has offices in Las Vegas and Beverly Hills.

Bond’s business model gives wealthy members partial ownership in its private jets, and is expected to launch operations in 2027. The company announced last October it had placed an order with Bombardier for 50 new jets, and estimates it will maintain one jet and crew for every 10 customers.

The six-story building at 22 West Little 12th Street was formerly a parking garage that was converted into boutique offices in 2013. Other tenants in the building include global law firm Dentons and beauty school Kao Salon Academy New York.

