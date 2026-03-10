Leases

Aviation Services Firm ASAK Solutions Leases 17K-SF Warehouse by JFK Airport

By March 10, 2026 2:47 pm
Cushman & Wakefield's Joseph Hentze Jr. and 152-15 Rockaway Boulevard, Queens.
Cushman & Wakefield's Joseph Hentze Jr. and 152-15 Rockaway Boulevard, Queens. PHOTOS: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield

ASAK Solutions, a company servicing airplanes upon landing, has leased an industrial site near John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.

ASAK Solutions signed a 16,515-square-foot lease on the ground level of Longpoint Partners 152-15 Rockaway Boulevard in Jamaica to support its ramp and cargo handling operations on the tarmac of the nearby international airport, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield.

Asking rent for the property is $28 per square foot, according to a listing from landlord broker Avison Young.

“Quality industrial space with strong loading and immediate highway access continues to be highly sought after for tenants that need to be close to JFK,” C&W’s Joseph Hentze Jr., who negotiated on behalf of the tenant, said in a statement. 

Joseph Lagano and Reid Berch of Avison Young handled negotiations on behalf of Longpoint in the transaction, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This location offers ASAK the ability to efficiently service airport-related and regional distribution needs while benefiting from excellent visibility and infrastructure,” Hentze Jr. added.

The property gives tenants access to the tangle of nearby freeways connecting it to the airport and the rest of the region, such as the Belt Parkway, Nassau Expressway and the Van Wyck Expressway, and provides ASAK with eight drive-in loading doors for trucks.

The veteran-owned ASAK, founded in 2017, was awarded a contract with JFK Airport to manage all ground handling out of Terminal 7 starting in 2022.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

