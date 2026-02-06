Trampoline Park Sky Zone Takes 35K SF at Harlem’s East River Plaza

The sprawling indoor play experience known as Sky Zone has leased 35,000 square feet at East River Plaza off FDR Drive at 517 East 117th Street in East Harlem, where it is expected to open in early 2027.

Sky Zone offers various activities for kids, including trampolines, zip lines, slide races and obstacle courses. Some locations even have an ultraviolet “Glow” night.

The tenant was represented by William Cafero of Charter Realty, while landlord Blumenfeld Development Group was represented by Lee Block and Amanda Lagowitz of RTL. The triple-net asking rents at East River Plaza range from $40 to $85 per square foot depending on size and location.

“We are thrilled to have Sky Zone join the property and are relocating and replacing existing tenants to accommodate them,” Block said.

A Sky Zone will open in nearby Yonkers on Feb. 7, but has several other deals on track in the boroughs.

Already, a 30,000-square-foot Sky Zone in the Bronx has a soft opening underway on the second floor of the new Arabella rental building in the Belmont area by Fordham Road at East 189th Street. Both the building and Sky Zone’s local franchise owner were represented in the Bronx deal by Newmark brokers Andrew Connolly and Alex Hedaya.

A 90-minute session at Sky Zone’s Bronx location will run $41.99, with 120 minutes going for $47.99. However, the brand is pushing monthly memberships for about a dollar more that come with “fuel” (meaning food and party discounts). Yonkers and other locations in New Rochelle and New Jersey have slightly cheaper ticket prices.

There’s also a Sky Zone coming to 49,733 square feet in Flushing, Queens, this summer at The Shops at Skyview mall, while Brooklyn is getting Sky Zones in both Williamsburg and Mill Basin. The Mill Basin location is at 2350 East 69th Street, where it expects to open in 52,100 square feet at the end of this year.

The first Sky Zone launched in 2004, and the brand has since absorbed competitors and expanded its franchises to more than 320 markets serving over 40 million visitors a year.