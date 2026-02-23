GreenPoint Partners, through its platform arm Outpost that specializes in transportation infrastructure, has secured $115 million to acquire a six-property industrial portfolio with assets in California, Florida, Oregon, Nevada and New Jersey, Commercial Observer can first report.

Realterm, a global investment manager that targets transportation asset financings, provided the debt. The loan package also includes a $300 million credit facility to GreenPoint Partners for present and future acquisitions.

Paul Sisson, head of credit at Realterm, said in a statement that there is “significant demand” from those borrowers in the market that specialize in industrial and logistics real estate, and that his firm’s growing credit platform has also recently originated a $43.5 million loan for a 10-property industrial outdoor storage portfolio in Atlanta and Charleston, S.C.

“Our track record in these sectors allows us to move quickly and confidently on intricate deals,” he added.

The five-state portfolio acquired by GreenPoint Partners spans a total of 75 acres in rentable area and more than 158,000 square feet.

GreenPoint Partners did not respond to requests for comment.

