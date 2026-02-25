Northwell Health Affiliate Signs 8K-SF Lease in Forest Hills

The property holding entity tied to nonprofit health care system Northwell Health has signed an 8,059-square-foot medical office lease in Forest Hills, Queens.

The Westbury, N.Y.-based North Shore Community Services is moving to a building known as the Forester, located at 111-15 Queens Boulevard, according to landlord Cord Meyer Development.

The tenant, which will act as an extension to the Northwell Health OB-GYN clinic on the second floor of the building, signed a 10-year lease with an asking rent of $45 per square foot, according to Cord Meyer. The practice is expected to open this fall.

The Forester takes up a triangle-shaped block along Queens Boulevard between 73rd and 75th avenues, steps from the 75th Avenue stop on the E and F subway lines. Cord Meyer lists the address as its New York City office location.

“This lease reflects the continued demand for well-located, transit-oriented medical office space in Forest Hills,” Cord Meyer Vice President of Leasing Matthew O’Grady said in a statement. “Health care providers play a vital role in our portfolio, offering essential services to the community while contributing dependable, long-term occupancy that supports the strength of our assets.”

O’Grady represented the landlord in-house in the transaction, while Glenn Isaacson, president of Bradford Allen’s New York office, negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Bradford Allen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most tenants in the mixed-use building with commercial and residential space are medical offices, including I&G Pediatrics and the urology practice of Dr. Levan Khasidy.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.