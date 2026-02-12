Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Maxim Capital Lends $70M to Build Long Island City Condo Building

By February 12, 2026 1:57 pm
reprints
Maxim Capital Group's Josh Greene (top), Newmark's Max Ralby, and a rendering of 11-33 44th Drive, Queens.
Maxim Capital Group's Josh Greene (top), Newmark's Max Ralby, and a rendering of 11-33 44th Drive, Queens. PHOTOS: Courtesy Maxim Capital Group; Courtesy Newmark; RENDERING: Maxim Capital Group

Terra Developers has landed $70 million of construction financing to build a condominium complex in Long Island City, Queens, Commercial Observer can first report.

Maxim Capital Group supplied the loan for Terra’s eight-story condo building at 11-33 44th Drive in Long Island City’s Hunters Point neighborhood. Terra and other investors acquired the 180,000-square-foot development site for $27.6 million in late 2024. 

SEE ALSO: Dwight Capital Provides $60M HUD Loan for Salt Lake City Apartments

“The project combines strong fundamentals: a well-located site, seasoned local sponsors with market expertise, and a compelling condominium price point,” said Josh Greene, managing director at Maxim Capital. “Demand in Long Island City has remained resilient at this segment of the market.”

Newmark’s Max Ralby arranged the transaction.

The condo project will comprise 113 units, ground-floor retail and 23 parking spaces. The development is slated for completion in March 2027.

Representatives for Terra did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Josh Greene, Maxim Capital Group, Newmark, Terra Developers
Dwight Capital's Brandon Baksh and the Lotus Alchemy development in Downtown Salt Lake City Utah.
Residential · Finance
Utah

Dwight Capital Provides $60M HUD Loan for Salt Lake City Apartments

By Andrew Coen
Schroders building in London and Nuveen CEO William Huffman.
Industry · Finance
National

Nuveen to Acquire U.K. Financing Firm Schroders in $13.5B Deal

By Mark Hallum
Ocean Bank CEO Agostinho Alfonso Macedo and Aventura, Fla.
Mixed-Use · Finance
Florida

Ocean Bank Provides $70M Construction Loan for Aventura Mixed-Use Dev

By Julia Echikson