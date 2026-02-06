Finance   ·   Refinance

HPS Refis Northeast Retail Portfolio With $415M Loan

By February 6, 2026 12:08 pm
reprints
Newmark's Nick Scribani, Groton Shopping Center, Groton, Conn. (top), Franklin Village Plaza, Franklin, Mass. (center), and Trexlertown Plaza, Trexeltown, Pa.
Newmark's Nick Scribani, Groton Shopping Center, Groton, Conn. (top), Franklin Village Plaza, Franklin, Mass. (center), and Trexlertown Plaza, Trexeltown, Pa. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark

A joint venture between DRA Advisors and KPR Centers has sealed a $415 million loan to refinance a retail portfolio in the Northeast U.S., Commercial Observer can first report.

HPS Investment Partners provided the loan on behalf of a separate managed account for 13 primarily grocery-anchored open-air shopping center properties in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey. Together the properties comprise 2.4 million square feet.

Newmark arranged the debt with a team consisting of Nick Scribani, John Caraviello and Dan Axelson in collaboration with Adam Doneger.

Properties involved in the refi include Trexlertown Plaza at 7150 Hamilton Boulevard in Trexlertown, Pa.; Quartermaster Plaza at 2200 West Oregon Avenue in Philadelphia; Groton Shopping Center at 646-720 Long Hill Road in Groton, Conn; and Franklin Village Plaza at 250 Franklin Village Drive in Franklin, Mass.  

HPS Investment Partners, DRA Advisors, KPR Centers and Newmark did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

