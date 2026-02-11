The Plan: Greenpoint’s Newest Veterinary Clinic Stresses Calm

Taking your pet to the vet can be stressful. Whether your visit is for a routine checkup or something more serious, pet parents want to feel comfortable in the space where their beloved fur babies will receive medical attention.

That’s exactly the point of view veterinarian Tristan Hackney had in mind when developing his practice in the retail space of the luxury residential building the Dupont, at 16 Dupont Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. He wanted his office to provide pets and their humans with a space that is comfortable and tranquil.

“We worked with Linden Group Architects to design the space and took some inspiration from the actual building, the Dupont,” Hackney said. “If you look at the lobby, you’ll notice some of the paneling on the walls is similar to the Dupont. We plan on having some of the lighting be very similar to the Dupont lobby.”

The clinic’s color palette (soft grays, blues and whites) takes inspiration from the neighborhood’s history as a shipping hub, and is meant to offer patients and their humans exam rooms that are not cold and clinical, but rather warm and inviting. The clinic, called the Heart of Chelsea Greenpoint, opened Jan. 7, and is part of a larger veterinarian network.

“We went with wood floors to offer a more homey feeling,” Hackney said. “And then with some of the choices of decor we tried to make it not look like a doctor’s office. Obviously that’s what it is, but we’ve added gold accents to the cabinets to make it more upscale and give it more character than your traditional white cabinets.”

The backsplash behind the examination tables, which feature a soft rubber mat so pets aren’t laying on cold, steel surfaces, is a mosaic of those soft blues and grays, an element Hackney chose personally.

Hackney also said he is having conversations with local Brooklyn artists to commission murals that will adorn the walls of the clinic to help with that not quite a medical office vibe.

“We chose to create this space that doesn’t necessarily feel like a doctor’s office because you do have these moments [in these rooms] where you’re dealing with very heavy emotions,” Hackney said. “When going through something really personal and difficult, it’s nice to at least be in a space that feels welcoming and warm, as opposed to just a dimly lit room, with stainless steel everywhere and white walls. We definitely took all that into account when designing the space.”

As of publication, the Dupont residential building was 98 percent leased, according to Isaac Henderson, managing director of Northeast development at co-developer Rockefeller Group, and half of the residents who call it home do so with a pet by their side. Park Tower Group is the other developer on the Dupont.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Heart of Chelsea to the Dupont,” Henderson said. “Adding Heart of Chelsea strengthens an already robust amenity offering, which includes a pet spa within our 20,000 square feet of communal space. We’re looking forward to offering this service to our residents and to pet owners throughout Greenpoint.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.