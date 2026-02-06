Italian luxury knitwear brand Falconeri will open a store on the Upper East Side this summer, its fourth outpost in New York City.

The Veneto, Italy-based company signed a 10-year, 2,400-square-foot lease at Sprayregen Real Estate Advisors’ 764 Madison Avenue with roadside visibility across two floors, according to tenant broker Odyssey Retail Advisors.

The lease includes 1,300 square feet on the ground floor and 1,100 square feet on the second floor.

Odyssey did not immediately disclose the asking rent for the space, located midblock on Madison Avenue between East 65th and East 66th streets. The median asking rent in the nearby retail corridor of East 86th Street between Lexington and Second avenues was $279 per square foot in the second half of 2025, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“Madison Avenue remains one of the premier luxury corridors in the world, and 764 Madison presented a rare opportunity to secure a two-level flagship with exceptional visibility along its most sought-after stretch,” Gabriel Paisner of Odyssey, who represented the tenant alongside Charlie Koniver and Rich Johnson, said in a statement.

The landlord had in-house representation. Sprayregen, led by Philip Sprayregen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Falconeri’s other Manhattan locations are at 101 Prince Street in SoHo, 123 Fifth Avenue in Midtown South and at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s West Side.

Falconeri is known for the quality of its wool, cashmere, silk and cotton weaves, with items in the brand’s fall and winter collection generally ranging from $500 to $6,000, according to its website.

