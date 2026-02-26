Erudite Preschool to Open 4K-SF School at Brooklyn’s 526 Baltic Street

Preschool is in session in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn.

Erudite Preschool, a Russian immersion day care and preschool for children ages 6 months to 5 years, has signed a 4,000-square-foot lease on the ground floor of a 13-story apartment building known as the Baltic Canal at 526 Baltic Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The length of the lease was not disclosed, but the deal comes with the option for the tenant to upgrade and expand to 8,000 square feet if needed. The asking rent was $75 per square foot.

The landlord and developer of 526 Baltic Street is David Tabak of Full Time Management.

Eli Yadid and Rafi Benor of KSR repped both the tenant and the landlord in this deal.

The brokers declined to comment but did note that the preschool had been looking for a space for two years prior to the new deal. Spokespeople for Erudite and Full Time Management could not be reached for comment.

The preschool has one other location in Brooklyn at 286 19th Street in Park Slope.

The Baltic Canal at 526 Baltic Street is a 13-story residential building that offers apartments ranging from $3,900 per month for a studio to over $5,000 per month for two-bedroom, according to the availability listed on its website.

The building, which is along Third Avenue between Butler and Baltic streets, offers a variety of luxury amenities including a meditation room, a sauna, coworking spaces and a movie room.

