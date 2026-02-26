Leases   ·   Retail

Erudite Preschool to Open 4K-SF School at Brooklyn’s 526 Baltic Street

By February 26, 2026 2:16 pm
reprints
Rafi Benor (top), and Eli Yadid of KSRNY and 526 Baltic Street in Brooklyn.
Rafi Benor (top), and Eli Yadid of KSRNY and 526 Baltic Street in Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy KSRNY; Courtesy Landstone Capital Group

Preschool is in session in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. 

Erudite Preschool, a Russian immersion day care and preschool for children ages 6 months to 5 years, has signed a 4,000-square-foot lease on the ground floor of a 13-story apartment building known as the Baltic Canal at 526 Baltic Street, Commercial Observer has learned. 

SEE ALSO: In Southern California, Aerospace and Defense Are Once Again Taking Off

The length of the lease was not disclosed, but the deal comes with the option for the tenant to upgrade and expand to 8,000 square feet if needed. The asking rent was $75 per square foot. 

The landlord and developer of 526 Baltic Street is David Tabak of Full Time Management.

Eli Yadid and Rafi Benor of KSR repped both the tenant and the landlord in this deal.

The brokers declined to comment but did note that the preschool had been looking for a space for two years prior to the new deal. Spokespeople for Erudite and Full Time Management could not be reached for comment.

The preschool has one other location in Brooklyn at 286 19th Street in Park Slope.

The Baltic Canal at 526 Baltic Street is a 13-story residential building that offers apartments ranging from $3,900 per month for a studio to over $5,000 per month for two-bedroom, according to the availability listed on its website.

The building, which is along Third Avenue between Butler and Baltic streets, offers a variety of luxury amenities including a meditation room, a sauna, coworking spaces and a movie room. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

286 19th Street, 526 Baltic Street, Baltic Canal, David Tabak, Eli Yadid, Rafi Benor, Erudite Preschool, Full Time Management, KSR
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 24 Starlink internet satellites soars into space after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base as seen from Santee, Calif.
Industrial · Leases
California

In Southern California, Aerospace and Defense Are Once Again Taking Off

By Nick Trombola
Related Ross's Stephen Ross and Esperanté Corporate Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Office · Leases
Florida

Stephen Ross Lands $145M Refi for Older West Palm Office Building

By Julia Echikson
Martin McGrath of GFP Real Estate and 515 Madison Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Manhattan Psychiatry Group Signs 5K-SF Lease at 515 Madison Avenue

By Mark Hallum