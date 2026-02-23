Leases   ·   Office Leases

Epic Insurance Expands to 26K SF at 1140 Avenue of the Americas

By February 23, 2026 3:30 pm
reprints
Cushman & Wakefield’s Josh Kuriloff (top) and Matthias Li, and 1140 Avenue of the Americas.
Cushman & Wakefield’s Josh Kuriloff (top) and Matthias Li, and 1140 Avenue of the Americas. PHOTOS: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield; Beyond My Ken/CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

An insurance firm is expanding its New York City office footprint in Midtown.

Epic Insurance, which specializes in risk management, property insurance and employee benefits, grew to approximately 25,500 square feet at 1140 Avenue of the Americas, which is owned by American Strategic Investment Company, formerly known as New York City REIT, according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield.

SEE ALSO: The Balloon Museum Takes All 54K SF at Seaport Entertainment’s Tin Building

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the average office asking rent in Midtown was $84.24 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“Epic’s decision to expand onto an entire new floor at 1140 Avenue of the Americas highlights the building’s ability to attract and retain high-quality tenants seeking efficient, boutique floor plates, in the center of Midtown Manhattan,” C&W’s Matthias Li, who represented the landlord alongside Josh Kuriloff, Pierce Hance, Heather Thomas and Nicole Estevez, said in a statement.

CBRE’s Eric Deutsch and Jared Freede negotiated on behalf of the tenant in the transaction. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the tenant moved in or how much space the expansion is for.

The Rhode Island-based American Strategic Investment, which also goes by AR Global, bought the 22-story office building between West 44th and West 45th streets for $180 million from Blackstone Group in 2016, according to property records.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

1140 Avenue of the Americas, Epic Insurance, Eric Deutsch, Heather Thomas, Jared Freede, Josh Kuriloff, Matthias Li, Nicole Estevez, Pierce Hance, American Strategic Investment Company, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, New York City REIT
Matt Partridge, president and CEO of Seaport Entertainment Group and an exhibit at another Balloon Museum location.
Retail · Leases
New York City

The Balloon Museum Takes All 54K SF at Seaport Entertainment’s Tin Building

By Amanda Schiavo
KLNB's Josh Katz, Northwoods in Sterling, Va. (top), and Lakeridge Logistics Center in Ashland, Va.
Industrial · Leases
Virginia

Rosendin Electric Takes 300K SF of Virginia Industrial Space Since November

By Nick Trombola
From left: 660 Fifth Avenue, a rendering of 70 Hudson Yards, 120 Park Avenue, and 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
Office · Leases
New York City

Midtown Manhattan’s Tight Office Vacancy Is Both a Blessing and a Curse

By Larry Getlen