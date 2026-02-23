Epic Insurance Expands to 26K SF at 1140 Avenue of the Americas

An insurance firm is expanding its New York City office footprint in Midtown.

Epic Insurance, which specializes in risk management, property insurance and employee benefits, grew to approximately 25,500 square feet at 1140 Avenue of the Americas, which is owned by American Strategic Investment Company, formerly known as New York City REIT, according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the average office asking rent in Midtown was $84.24 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“Epic’s decision to expand onto an entire new floor at 1140 Avenue of the Americas highlights the building’s ability to attract and retain high-quality tenants seeking efficient, boutique floor plates, in the center of Midtown Manhattan,” C&W’s Matthias Li, who represented the landlord alongside Josh Kuriloff, Pierce Hance, Heather Thomas and Nicole Estevez, said in a statement.

CBRE’s Eric Deutsch and Jared Freede negotiated on behalf of the tenant in the transaction. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the tenant moved in or how much space the expansion is for.

The Rhode Island-based American Strategic Investment, which also goes by AR Global, bought the 22-story office building between West 44th and West 45th streets for $180 million from Blackstone Group in 2016, according to property records.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.