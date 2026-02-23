Office leasing veteran Corey Horowitz, formerly of real estate advisory firm Mohr Partners, has joined Colliers as the firm’s new senior vice president for its tri-state region, the firm announced Monday.

In his new role, which he started this month, Horowitz will be responsible for expanding office leasing at Colliers, as well as advising office tenants and landlords across New York City. He joined Colliers after just one year and three months at Mohr Partners, where he served as a managing partner and co-market leader for the tri-state area.

Horowitz has more than 20 years of experience advising corporate, institutional and nonprofit clients in the real estate space and helping them to meet their operational, financial and growth goals.

“Corey brings an exceptional depth of experience and a highly strategic approach to office leasing in the tri-state region,” John Gallagher, Colliers’ executive managing director for New York City, said in a statement. “His proven track record advising high-profile occupiers and ownership groups, combined with his leadership experience, makes him a valuable addition to our team as we continue to invest in top-tier talent.”

Throughout his career, Horowitz, a member of the Real Estate Board of New York, has advised institutional and private ownership groups as an exclusive leasing agent on over 1.3 million square feet of office and mixed-use deals in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Island City, Queens.

“I am thrilled to be joining Colliers and play a role in driving the expansion of its Manhattan office leasing platform,” Horowitz said in a statement. “As the market continues to evolve, I am eager to collaborate with the team to deliver cutting-edge, tailored solutions that not just meet but exceed our clients’ business objectives.”

Prior to his role at Mohr Partners, Horowitz also held several leadership positions at brokerages Vestian Global, Lee & Associates NYC, Cushman & Wakefield and Newmark.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.