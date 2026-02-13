They’re going up, up, up, it’s their moment.

Charney Companies, a real estate developer based in Long Island City, Queens, recently filed a new application with New York City’s Department of City Planning to expand the size of its condominium project at 95 Rockwell Place in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

Located at the convergence of Fort Greene, Boerum Hill, Downtown Brooklyn and Prospect Heights, 95 Rockwell Place was originally intended to be a 182-unit, 45-story condo complex.

Now, the new plans show that Charney intends to build a 52-story, 168,000-square-foot development with approximately 240 residential units. An approval is still pending.

Should the request be granted, the company agreed to make improvements to the nearby Nevins Street subway station, which services the 2, 3, 4 and 5 subway lines, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported Charney’s new filing.

Charney — which did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment — started demolition in May 2024 on the five-story building that previously stood on the site. Construction is still ongoing, but the Fogarty Finger-designed project was previously estimated to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Amenities coming to the condo complex include an in-building spa, a sauna and a steam room, as well as outdoor garden space and a gym. There will also be coworking spaces, a cafe, resident gathering spots with a private kitchen, and a private party space.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring a much-needed and much-desired product to an area that has more of a neighborhood feel,” Andrew Steiker-Epstein, chief data officer and brokerage president for Charney, told CO last February. “Rockwell is a more private street that feels a bit more ingrained into the community, and I think it’s been a long time coming for something like this.”

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.