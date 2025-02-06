A new tower is rising in Fort Greene, and it might just win over audiophiles.

In October 2023, developer Charney Companies acquired the site at 95 Rockwell Place with the goal of bringing a new condominium development to the Brooklyn neighborhood.

After starting demolition in May 2024 on the five-story building that previously stood on the site, Charney is ready to break ground on the 182-unit, 45-story, yet unnamed condo complex this year.

The developer shared renderings of the condo tower’s exterior exclusively with Commercial Observer.

Charney’s goal is to bring a condo development that has the vibe of a luxury hotel to the neighborhood, an area that Andrew Steiker-Epstein, chief data officer and brokerage president for Charney, said is greatly in need of such a project.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring a much-needed and much-desired product to an area that has more of a neighborhood feel,” Steiker-Epstein said. “Rockwell is a more private street that feels a bit more ingrained into the community, and I think it’s been a long time coming for something like this.”

Amenities at 95 Rockwell Place, which Steiker-Epstein tentatively anticipates will be completed by the end of 2026, will include an in-building spa, a sauna and a steam room, as well as outdoor garden space and a gym. There will also be coworking spaces, a cafe, resident gathering spots with a private kitchen, and a private party space.

Condo units will range from studios to three-bedrooms, equipped with high-end Gaggenau appliances and a warm, minimalist design.

“We feel like hospitality is really missing in real estate, particularly in residential,” Steiker-Epstein said. “There isn’t that warmth. It doesn’t have the same feeling as the hotel industry. We feel that condos, and rentals, too, really need more of that these days.”

As part of the development at 95 Rockwell Place, Charney is partnering with Brooklyn creators Shane Davis and Francis Harris, the brains behind Public Records — a music-centric restaurant and community space in Gowanus — to bring some sound curation to the residential building.

“We are partnering on the design, the interior and the building curation with Public Records, which is a local Brooklyn institution,” Steiker-Epstein said. “They’re a music, restaurant and nightlife venue, but the owners’ background is in design and hospitality.”

Through Public Records’ design studio, known as Public Service, 95 Rockwell Place will incorporate an ethos and principles similar to Public Records’ Gowanus outpost, utilizing unique and sustainable materials, while putting an emphasis on high-quality acoustics throughout the building.

“Public Records is really known for their sound room,” Steiker-Epstein said. “The acoustics in that room are incredible. It’s an amazing experience.”

And sound will be a huge part of the makeup of 95 Rockwell Place, particularly in the residents’ lounge area.

“[Residents] will be able to walk into spaces and experience sound in a really high-

definition way,” Steiker-Epstein said. “We’ll have a listening lounge, which I think just adds to the experience of a resident who wants to get away from their apartment and the noise and constant busyness and have a calming experience. Sound is an underutilized tool in residential real estate.”

