CenterSquare, Esas Invest $50M to Buy Small Industrial Sites

CenterSquare Investment Management and Turkish investment firm Esas Real Estate are deploying funds to invest in small industrial sites across the U.S.

The joint venture has launched a $50 million investment vehicle, with equal contribution by the two partners, to purchase small-bay industrial properties under 10,000 square feet, which are ideally leased to multiple local companies providing HVAC, plumbing or other services, CenterSquare announced Monday.

“We have strong conviction in essential service industrial and value the opportunity to work with like-minded investors who also see the potential in select niche sectors,” Jeffrey Reder, managing director of private real estate for CenterSquare, said in a statement.

Known as the Essential Service Industrial (ESI) strategy, this fund will be different to the one announced by the two companies in January 2025, which was called the Strategic Capital investment in Aligned Data Centers vehicle and has around $5 billion in equity set aside for acquisitions in that sector.

“We found the case for investment in Essential Service Industrial to be compelling, and CenterSquare continues to demonstrate the strength of their data-driven and process-oriented investment execution to present unique investment opportunities,” James Bury, managing director of Esas, said in a statement.

CenterSquare has been bullish on the industrial market lately not only with acquisitions, but also on the finance side.

In early January, Apollo and CenterSquare loaned Lincoln Equities Group $106 million to refinance the newly constructed Building B at Interstate Crossings, a 618,048-square-foot logistics warehouse in New York’s Hudson Valley, Commercial Observer reported.

