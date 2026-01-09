Apollo, CenterSquare Lend $106M for Hudson Valley Industrial Warehouse

Lincoln Equities Group has sealed a $106 million loan to refinance a newly constructed industrial asset in New York’s Hudson Valley, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affiliates of Apollo and CenterSquare Investment Management provided the bridge loan for Lincoln’s Building B at Interstate Crossings property in Brewster, N.Y., that was delivered last year. The transaction includes a future funding component that will be drawn upon through the leasing and stabilization process for the facility, located in Putnam County just north of the Westchester County line.

JLL negotiated the financing with a capital markets team consisting of Peter Rotchford and Christopher Pratt.

“Industrial assets of this scale and quality are exceptionally rare in Westchester and Putnam county, where barriers to entry and limited available land have constrained new development for decades,” Pratt said in a statement. “This financing reflects strong conviction in both the asset and market fundamentals, creating an attractive outcome for ownership and lenders alike.”

Located at the intersection of Interstate 84 and Interstate 684, the 618,048-square-foot logistics warehouse has access to the New York City metropolitan area, New England and mid-Atlantic corridors. The Westchester-Putnam County industrial market has tailwinds from low vacancy, rising rents and minimal new supply due to a “scarcity” of industrial land, according to JLL.

Lincoln Equities Group, Apollo and CenterSquare Investment Management did not immediately return requests for comment.

