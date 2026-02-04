CBRE Scoops Up JLL Executive Peter Michailidis

Office broker Peter Michailidis, who spent over eight years as a managing director with JLL, has moved over to CBRE, taking on an executive vice president role in the firm’s Manhattan office brokerage business, Commercial Observer has learned.

“We are constantly looking to attract and retain the very best brokers, and Pete is definitely an extension of those efforts,” Michael Affronti, executive managing director of CBRE’s New York office, said in a statement announcing the hire. “Pete is a trusted adviser to a blue-chip client roster and an ascending talent in the real estate industry.”

Before joining JLL in January 2018, Michailidis spent a year as a broker with Savills, advising office tenant clients. Over the course of his career, Michailidis has completed lease deals covering more than 3 million square feet, including yogurt company Chobani’s 121,000-square-foot headquarters relocation to 360 Bowery from 200 Lafayette Street in 2024.

In 2025, Michailidis also represented health technology company Tempus AI in its 39,565-square-foot lease at SL Green’s 11 Madison Avenue, after it relocated and expanded from 22,700 square feet at 230 Park Avenue.

“I’m invigorated to join the industry leader and leverage CBRE’s global platform to provide the very best service for my current and future clients,” Michailidis said in a statement. “The leasing business has become much more consultative, and the ability to provide a consistently high level of service across the globe is critical.”

JLL did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s request for comment. Michael Colacino, CEO of JLL’s leasing advisory business in the Americas, left the firm recently, too.

