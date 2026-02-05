Oliver Carr Jr. isn’t about to let his son have all of the headlines just yet.

Carr Jr.’s CarrAmerica — a separate entity from Oliver Carr III’s Carr Properties — has landed a $99 million refinancing loan tied to InterContinental Washington D.C. — The Wharf, a 12-story, 278-key hotel in Southwest D.C.’s Wharf district. Newmark’s Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Tyler Dumon and Tate Keir arranged the financing via lender Morgan Stanley.

Developed in 2017 at 801 Wharf Street SW as part of the Wharf redevelopment project’s first phase, the hotel is operated by IHG Resorts & Hotels. IHG also operates CarrAmerica’s other premier hotel within the District, the 335-key Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C. The latter was one of the first development projects that Carr’s former firm, Oliver Carr Company, took on after its founding in 1962.

Representatives for CarrAmerica and for Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Wharf hotel refinancing.

While his firm is quieter in D.C. these days compared to his son’s Carr Properties, Oliver Carr Jr.’s legacy is intrinsically tied to the District. After roughly three decades with Oliver Carr Company, Carr Jr. founded the original CarrAmerica as a real estate investment trust in 1993. Carr Jr. eventually sold the REIT to Blackstone in 2006 for $5.6 billion. Not content to sit on his hands for long, Carr founded Carr Companies in 2016, and eventually rebranded it as CarrAmerica in 2024.

These days, CarrAmerica owns $1.4 billion in gross assets, with another $1 billion in the pipeline. That portfolio is particularly inclusive of hotels, such as the Hotel Indigo Old Town Alexandria, which landed a $31 million refi from CIM Group in late 2024.

