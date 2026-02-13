New York-based developer Mordechai Piller has secured $90 million to refinance One Nine Rockwell, a 27-story luxury multifamily apartment building in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer can first report.

Affinius Capital provided the debt, while Meridian Capital Group’s David Bollag arranged the transaction. The refinancing will fund the lease-up and stabilization of the property as construction nears completion this year.

Affinius Capital Managing Director David Greenburg, who worked on the deal, described One Nine Rockwell as a property that will benefit from high renter demand in a supply-constrained market like greater Brooklyn, as well as from its high number of transit options into Manhattan and other boroughs.

“This transaction aligns with our strategy of deploying capital into institutional-grade assets with compelling long-term fundamentals,” he said in a statement.

Located at 19 Rockwell Place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Fort Greene, One Nine Rockwell will feature 174 luxury residential units.

The building will be broken up into 35 studios, 103 one-bedrooms, and 36 two-bedrooms and feature a tenant lounge, a library, coworking spaces, a fitness center, a pet spa, and a “sky lounge” for residents to use on the 27th floor. The building will also include 1,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space when construction is complete later this year.

Developer Piller serves as managing member of Frankel Management and as president of Piller Capital Management. He did not respond to a request for comment.

