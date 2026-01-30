Willspace, a personal training studio owned by fitness coach Will Torres, is taking over the retail space at a luxury condominium building at 150 Barrow Street in Manhattan’s West Village, Commercial Observer has learned.

The studio signed a long-term, 3,500-square-foot lease on the ground floor of the property, which is known as the Keller and is owned by Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate. Asking rent was $200 per square foot, while the exact length of the lease was not disclosed.

Willspace will move to its new building along the West Side Highway from its current West Village location five blocks away at 513 Hudson Street, though it is unclear when the move will occur.

Jacky Yedid from KSR Realty, who represented the tenant in the deal, said the new lease was a result of Willspace requiring a larger space, no doubt to accommodate the growth of the business.

The landlords were represented in-house by Jake Bank and Jared Epstein from Aurora Capital Associates.

“It’s exciting that we were able to keep Willspace, a West Village business and an elevated fitness concept, rooted in the neighborhood at the base of the Keller at 150 Barrow,” Epstein told Commercial Observer. “It’s easily accessible for our residents and the community, and it reflects how we think about ground-floor retail, to curate uses that genuinely improve daily life. We’re looking forward to building on that approach across Aurora’s upcoming residential developments.”

The Keller launched in 2023, offering residents one- to four-bedroom units. Amenities include a landscaped courtyard terrace, a residents’ lounge featuring a wet bar, and a children’s playroom.

