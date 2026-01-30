Wells Fargo Supplies $190M Refi for Boston Multifamily Projects

National Development has sealed a $190 million loan to refinance two adjacent Boston multifamily developments, Commercial Observer has learned.

Wells Fargo provided the floating-rate loan for the 315-unit Ink Block and next-door 180-unit 7INK properties in Boston’s South End neighborhood. National owns both properties as part of a joint venture with an undisclosed institutional capital partner, sources told CO.

CBRE arranged the transaction with a team consisting of Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, Peter Griesinger and Kayla Kaloostian arranged the financing, according to sources.

Located at 217 Albany Street, 7INK opened in 2022 as a 15-story tower with one- to four-bedroom apartment options. Community amenities include a community kitchen, work stations, a fitness center, a roof deck and a backyard patio.

Ink Block at 300 Harrison Avenue debuted in 2021 and has 13 percent of its apartments designated as affordable. The property also features 78,000 square feet of retail space, including a Whole Foods Market. The two next-door properties are near the junction of Interstates 90 and 93.

Wells Fargo and National Development did not immediately return requests for comment. CBRE declined to comment.

