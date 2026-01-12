Finance

Walker & Dunlop Provides $116M Fannie Mae Refi for Yonkers Multifamily Complex 

The 440-unit building is owned by Rose Associates and Battery Global Advisors

By January 12, 2026 10:25 am
Walker & Dunlop's Aaron Appel (clockwise from top left), Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, and Keith Kurland, and the Yonkers, N.Y., waterfront.
Walker & Dunlop's Aaron Appel (clockwise from top left), Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, and Keith Kurland, and the Yonkers, N.Y., waterfront. PHOTOS: Courtesy Walker & Dunlop; Getty Images

A joint venture between Rose Associates and Battery Global Advisors has secured $116 million to refinance Alexander Crossing, a 440-unit, Class A multifamily complex in Yonkers, N.Y., Commercial Observer has learned. 

Walker & Dunlop provided the five-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan via its agency lending arm, while Walker & Dunlop’s capital markets team of Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer, Michael Ianno, Sean Bastian and Jack Krentzman arranged the debt. 

Located at 57 Alexander Street in Downtown Yonkers — New York’s third-largest city, roughly 15 miles north of Manhattan along the Hudson River — Alexander Crossing stands seven stories tall and opened in March 2025. 

The apartment complex sits on 4 acres of land and features units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, of which 44 have been designated as affordable. The building is less than three miles from the New York City border and has direct access to Grand Central Terminal through a nearby Metro-North commuter rail station. 

Rose Associates and Battery Global Advisors did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

