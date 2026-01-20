Voss Events Takes Three Floors at Former Buddha Bar Space

Voss Events, which produces events in New York and Las Vegas such as Cupid’s Secret and RuPaul’s Drag Race Live, has taken 12,326 square feet across three levels at 62 Thomas Street in Tribeca, the former site of the Buddha Bar, Commercial Observer has learned.

Bobby Ortense and James Famularo from Meridian Retail Leasing represented the landlord, Feng Lijun, while Josh Berg, Alex Kesseler and Logan Ryan from Newmark represented Voss Events.

Voss Events’ new space includes 5,810 square feet on the ground floor and mezzanine, plus 6,507 square feet on the lower level.

The asking rent for the space between West Broadway and Church Street was $75,000 a month.

“62 Thomas is a rare opportunity in the heart of Tribeca, with the scale, visibility and layout that experienced operators look for. This kind of space that does not come around often,” Ortense, a director at Meridian Retail Leasing, said in a statement. “With multiple levels and strong street presence, it’s exceptionally well suited for an events-driven user, and Voss Events is a great fit for the location. We’re excited to welcome Voss Events to the neighborhood and to this standout venue footprint.”

The Thomas Street venue was home to restaurant Megu before Buddha Bar took over the space in 2021. The posh Asian-fusion bar and restaurant closed its New York City outpost in 2025.

Meridian also notes that the location offers “a prominent presence with approximately 40 feet of frontage, strong signage potential, and an existing build-out that can support experiential, destination-driven concepts.”

Voss Events did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.