Leases   ·   Office Leases

Shvo Inks Office Lease That Sets Price Record in San Francisco

The deal, for an undisclosed tenant, clocked in at over $300 per square foot

By January 23, 2026 2:25 pm
reprints
Shvo's Michael Shvo and the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco.
Shvo's Michael Shvo and the Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco. PHOTOS: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Shvo’s $400 million renovation of San Francisco’s Transamerica Pyramid is working wonders. 

Michael Shvo’s luxury development firm has inked three lease deals at the iconic property spanning a total of 25,000 square feet — one of which clocked in with rent over $300 per square foot. That price is both a record for San Francisco and the second-highest price per square foot ever paid in the U.S., according to Shvo. (The priciest deal on record is at SL Green’s One Vanderbilt tower in New York City, which has had asking rents as high as $322 per square foot.) JLL‘s Chris Roeder, Matt Shewey and Carlye Parker represented the landlord in the deal.

SEE ALSO: Anduril Industries Sets Sights on $1B Mixed-Use Campus in Long Beach, Calif.

Investment management firm Coatue and Mizuho Financial Group are two of the tenants, though the name of the third tenant was not disclosed. Two of the lease deals were for roughly 5,000 square feet, and one deal was for roughly 15,000 square feet, according to a source familiar with the deal, but further details were not available. The property, which Shvo acquired in 2020 for $650 million, is currently 85 percent leased. 

“Transamerica Pyramid Center continues to drive the revitalization of Downtown San Francisco, achieving record-breaking rents and creating a hub of activity and momentum in the neighborhood,” Shvo said in a statement. “Most importantly, we are attracting the kind of premier, top-tier tenants that reinforce Transamerica Pyramid’s iconic place in the skyline and send a global signal that San Francisco’s future is bright.”

Nine other new tenants collectively secured a total of 222,000 square feet at Transamerica Pyramid late last year, Shvo announced in December. Last March, Shvo inked a seven-floor, 123,000-square-foot deal with law firm Morgan Lewis at the newly upgraded tower.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

600 Montgomery Street, Carlye Parker, Chris Roeder, Matt Shewey, Transamerica Pyramid, Coatue, JLL, Mizuho Financial Group, Shvo
Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf and an Anduril employee providing a demo at testing site.
Office · Leases
California

Anduril Industries Sets Sights on $1B Mixed-Use Campus in Long Beach, Calif.

By Nick Trombola
Jordan Rathlev.
Office · Leases
Florida

Jordan Rathlev of Related Ross: 5 Questions

By Jeff Ostrowski
BXP's Hilary Spann and 360 Park Avenue South.
Office · Leases
New York City

Betches Coming to 360 Park Avenue South

By Larry Getlen