Remi Flower & Coffee Takes 4K SF at 425 Park Avenue South

A coffee and a flower bouquet could be the thing to make your day.

Remi Flower & Coffee, a cafe and shop selling cut flowers, plants, coffee and pastries, has inked a 4,200-square-foot lease to open a new location at 425 Park Avenue South, tenant broker Zelnik & Company told Commercial Observer.

The length of the lease was not disclosed. Asking rent was $165 per square foot. Jeremy Banilevi from Zelnik represented Remi Flower & Coffee, while Doug Rice from Rice & Associates represented the landlord. Rice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are very excited to represent Remi Flower & Coffee with their New York City expansion,” Zelnik said. “Seeing Remi Flower & Coffee reach its fourth location and self-proclaimed flagship speaks to how much the brand has resonated with customers. This space gives them the platform to grow thoughtfully while staying true to what made the concept successful in the first place.”

Remi Flower & Coffee’s three other Manhattan locations are at 130 William Street, 810 Second Avenue, and 906 Second Avenue.

The new space is on the northeast corner of Park Avenue South and East 29th Street. The building is a 20-story co-op that was built in 1927 and consists of 74 units. Unit 20B, which is listed on Street Easy, is going for $999,000, while unit 9D will cost you $1.1 million.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.