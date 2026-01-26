Real Estate Law Platform Orbital Raises $60M Series B

Orbital, a London-based artificial intelligence-powered platform for real estate law, announced Monday that it raised a $60 million Series B round to fund its expansion in the U.S.

New York-based growth fund Brighton Park Capital led the round, with participation from investors across the legal and real estate sectors. That included new investors REV, the venture capital arm of RELX, which owns LexisNexis Legal & Professional; the LegalTech Fund; Moderne Ventures; and Grosvenor Group, the international real estate company and an Orbital customer. Existing investors JLL Spark, Outward and Seedcamp also participated in the round.

Building on its position as a U.K. market leader in real estate legal AI, Orbital will use the investment to support continued U.S. and U.K. growth, while expanding adoption across the real estate transaction ecosystem.

“The entire point of the fundraise is to fuel our expansion into the U.S.,” said Will Pearce, CEO and co-founder at Orbital. “At the beginning of last year, we made our first U.S. sale, and throughout 2025 expanded significantly. In the end, it was this opportunity to tap into the world’s largest real estate market, by far, and the world’s largest legal services market. To do that, we needed to be very aggressive and raise a large amount of money. So this $60 million is also our recognition of the fact that AI is continually going through exponential growth, and that we need the very best engineers and technical minds. That is also an expensive endeavor.”

Founded in 2017 in London, Orbital differentiates itself by providing AI technology tailored to real estate law, particularly in complex tasks such as title and survey work, Pearce said. Orbital’s technology is designed to meet the specific demands of real estate legal work, a practice area materially underserved by the broader landscape of AI-driven technology for the law. It combines AI optimized for real estate law with spatial visualization, mapping and real estate data, according to the company.

“What really matters is how we tune that AI for the particular use case that’s being developed,” said Pearce. “That is a long and complex exercise of product work and training. We have at Orbital about 20 real estate attorneys who are optimizing the AI for the use cases that we’re developing. We’re pulling real estate data from multiple different places to feed into the context of the AI so that it’s more accurate for real estate work at the very guts of the model. We are fine tuning, so we’re doing a load of different work to give the model more context, more real estate data, more awareness of what happens in real estate legal processes, to make it more accurate.

“But at a fundamental level, like the vast majority of businesses, we are using OpenAI and Anthropic as base models. We use them with the real estate legal expertise that we have to tackle how we automate real estate legal work.”

Orbital mostly operates in the commercial real estate sector, but also has begun some work in residential. The company ended 2025 supporting 200,000 real estate transactions across the U.S. and U.K. for clients that included Seyfarth Shaw, Vinson & Elkins, Goodwin, BCLP (Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner) and A&O Shearman in the U.S. and with global law firms Clifford Chance and Fieldfisher, as well as in-house legal teams at property-intensive organisations such as Marks & Spencer and Grosvenor Group, in the U.K.

“We recognized immediately that Orbital is targeting a critical gap in the legal AI sector,” Kevin Magan, a partner at Brighton Park Capital who will be joining Orbital’s board, said in a statement. “Real estate law is one of the most complex legal markets globally, yet it has remained dramatically under-automated. Orbital’s focus on accuracy, real estate domain expertise, and real-world workflows positions them to define a new category in legal automation. We are incredibly excited to partner with Orbital in this next stage of growth as they expand more aggressively into the U.S. market.”

Philip Russo can be reached at prusso@commercialobserver.com.