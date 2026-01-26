Broad Street Development Planning Residential Flip at 80 Broad Street

Another day, another potential office-to-residential conversion in Manhattan’s Financial District.

Broad Street Development, the owner of the 37-story office building at 80 Broad Street, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to convert the property into a residential dwelling with 326 units.

Ryan Bird, a vice president at Broad Street Development, filed the plans on behalf of the building owner, while Rawlings Architects is listed as the architect for the project, records show. Bird and Rawlings did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If the conversion project is approved, apartment units in the building on the corner of Broad Street and Stone Street would run from the second floor through the 34th floor, according to records. The new residential building would also feature a lower-level health club space, retail space for a doctor’s office on the first floor, and a restaurant. Meanwhile, an amenities space is planned on the 35th and 36th floors.

The plans didn’t detail what the amenities would look like, but amenities at nearby office-to-residential conversion One Wall Street include a swimming pool, coworking space, a full-service on-site concierge, and a gym.

The nearby 25 Water Street, another office-to-residential conversion, offers pools, sports facilities, a community lounge, and an on-site spa.

Also known as the Maritime Exchange Building, 80 Broad Street was built in 1931 and was acquired by Broad Street Development in 2014 for $173 million. Invesco Real Estate then acquired a 95 percent stake in the building in 2017. The companies completed a $235 million recapitalization of the asset not long after becoming partners on the building.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.