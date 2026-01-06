Natixis Relocates NYC Office to 203K SF at 1633 Broadway

Natixis is taking its business elsewhere in Midtown.

The Paris-based financial services company signed a long-term lease for 202,875 square feet at Rithm Capital’s 1633 Broadway, according to a fourth-quarter office report from Savills.

The deal represents a relocation for Natixis, which will leave its current office two blocks away at 1251 Avenue of the Americas.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were unclear, but asking rents at 1633 Broadway range between $64 and $84 per square foot, according to a source.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Robert Lowe brokered the deal. Rithm Capital declined to comment, while spokespeople for C&W, Natixis and CBRE — which is marketing the property on its website — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of the deal comes after Rithm Capital acquired Paramount Group and its entire New York City office portfolio for approximately $1.6 billion in December, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

That deal involved 1633 Broadway — known as Paramount Plaza — as well as 31 West 52nd Street, 1301 Avenue of the Americas, 1325 Avenue of the Americas, 745 Fifth Avenue and 1600 Broadway.

Natixis’ relocation to the 48-story 1633 Broadway — between West 50th and West 51st streets — represents one of the largest leases of the fourth quarter of 2025. The deal followed Bloomberg’s 495,753-square-foot renewal at 120 Park Avenue, Moody’s 460,000-square-foot deal at 200 Liberty Street, Millennium Management’s 438,000-square-foot renewal at 399 Park Avenue, the New York Office of the Attorney General’s 378,438-square-foot expansion at 28 Liberty Street, and Ropes & Gray’s 376,903-square-foot renewal at 1211 Avenue of the Americas.

December 2025 also represented the highest leasing month of the fourth quarter, with 3.2 million square feet of deals signed during the month, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield. For all of 2025, Manhattan office leasing totaled nearly 31 million square feet, the largest annual total since 2019, C&W said.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.