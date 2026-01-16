Law Firm Brithem Inks 9K-SF Lease at 565 Fifth Avenue

Brithem Impact Litigators, a newly formed trial law firm, has signed a 9,300-square-foot lease at 565 Fifth Avenue, landlord broker Draznin Real Estate Advisors told Commercial Observer.

The legal practice was launched in September 2025 by Michael Bowe and Lauren Tabaksblat, who were formerly co-chairs of the litigation arm at Brown Rudnick.

“Brithem is devoted to the art of trial lawyering and using that art to make a difference,” Tabaksblat said in a statement announcing the launch of the firm. “Our name is not on the door because the firm is about our clients, not us. Our first love is being courtroom advocates who deliver results for clients and make a difference.”

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $84.24 for the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the latest CBRE data.

Brithem was represented by Daniel Hassett of Summit RE Partners and Arthur Draznin of Draznin Real Estate Advisors. Derik Ades, Jared London, and Edward Goldman from CBRE are the brokers for the building owner, Stawski Partners. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“They liked that the building has a number of other high profile firms,” Draznin said when asked why Brithem was interested in the property. “The floorplates lend themselves to perimeter offices on three sides, giving them a good number of windowed offices for their associates and partners.”

Standing 30 stories high with a clear glass facade, 565 Fifth Avenue sits on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 46th Street. Other tenants in the building include the Japan External Trade Organization, financial planning firm Cresset Capital, and diamond investment provider Diamond Standard. Shoemaker Adidas has its flagship store in the building’s lower-level retail space.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.