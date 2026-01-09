Industry veteran Joseph Caridi has joined JLL to help lead its regional leasing efforts, Commercial Observer has learned.

Caridi, who has held high-ranking positions at Colliers and Cushman & Wakefield, took on the role of executive managing director in December for JLL’s tri-state region. Caridi will work with Michael Colacino, who was promoted to CEO of the global brokerage’s Americas leasing advisory practice, according to JLL.

“The way I go about this job in this very competitive industry is culture first. I’ve always wanted to expand on what I’ve inherited and continue to build a unified culture and be a leader of people,” Caridi told CO. “One of my top priorities is to retain and recruit the top talent in the marketplace, and bringing in the right people who understand how to develop business and understand the fundamentals of real estate.”

Considering the lack of Class A and trophy office space in Manhattan and no inventory in those categories hitting the market in the near term, Caridi said he believes tenants will soon begin looking to other markets in the tri-state region, such as the outer boroughs.

“This is a powerful strategic hire at a pivotal moment of opportunity in the New York City market,” Peter Rigaurdi, chairman and president of the New York region for JLL, said in a statement. “Joe has deep experience supporting talent and managing growth, and this move further positions JLL to meet increasing client demand as we advance our position in the commercial real estate services landscape.”

Caridi spent more than 11 years at C&W, most recently serving as the firm’s managing director for South Florida. He was also chief operating officer at Colliers for six years before that, and he did a three-year stint at Newmark from 2005 to 2008, according to Caridi’s LinkedIn profile.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.