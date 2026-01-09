Hamptons BioMed Inks 2,276-SF Lease at 211 East 70th Street

Wellness and medical clinic Hamptons BioMed has signed a 2,276-square-foot lease at Rudin’s 211 East 70th Street, bringing the Long Island-based health care services provider to Manhattan for the first time.

The clinic will open this month on the ground floor of Rudin’s Emery Roth & Sons-designed luxury apartment tower. The length of the lease is 10 years. The asking rent was not disclosed, but the average asking rent for retail space on the Upper East Side was $221 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

“We are pleased to bring Hamptons BioMed to Manhattan and to join the community at 211 East 70th Street,” Dr. Jeffrey Morrison, who leads the clinic alongside clinical nutritionist Tapp Francke and longevity technology specialist Jess Arden, said in a statement announcing the lease.

“Our team brings more than 25 years of experience in integrative and functional medicine with science-informed wellness and longevity technologies sourced globally,” Morrison added. “We look forward to serving the Manhattan community and empowering individuals to take a proactive, informed approach to optimizing their health and long-term well-being.”

Rudin was represented in-house by Kevin Daly, as well as by Josef Yadgarov from Wexler Healthcare & Commercial Properties of The Corcoran Group. There were no brokers for the tenant.

“Hamptons BioMed is an ideal addition to 211 East 70th Street and the Upper East Side,” Daly said in a statement. “Our residents and visitors from across the region stand to benefit from this cutting-edge clinic and renowned team that offers meaningful value by supporting healthier lifestyles and long-term well-being.”

