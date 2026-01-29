Finance   ·   Refinance

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Lend $160M for Mixed Portfolio

By January 29, 2026 2:51 pm
Newmark's Jordan Roeschlaub (top) and Nick Scribiani, and a rendering of The Arches at 224-228 East 135th Street, The Bronx.
Newmark's Jordan Roeschlaub (top) and Nick Scribiani, and a rendering of The Arches at 224-228 East 135th Street, The Bronx. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; RENDERING: Courtesy Fischer + Makooi Architects

Haven Capital has sealed a $160 million debt package to refinance a portfolio of multifamily and office assets, Commercial Observer has learned.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley originated the commercial mortgage-backed securities loan for seven fee-interest positions in properties in New York, New Jersey, Missouri and Washington, D.C. The portfolio comprises nearly 900 residential units and roughly 955,000 square feet of office space.

Newmark negotiated the financing with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub alongside Nick Scribani, Josh King and Jack Fenton.

Office properties in the portfolio include a six-story suburban St. Louis office building at 12800 Corporate Hill Drive in Des Peres, Mo.; a 114,000 square-foot office complex at 25 Vreeland Road in Florham Park, N.J.; and a 250,000 square-foot office complex at 15 East Midland Avenue in Paramus, N.J. 

The portfolio’s multifamily assets include apartment buildings at 276 Grand Concourse in the Bronx; 224-228 East 135th Street in the Bronx; 600 North Avenue in New Rochelle, N.Y.; and 4620-4624 Wisconsin Avenue NW in Washington, D.C.

Representatives for Haven Capital, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Newmark did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

