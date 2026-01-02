Finance   ·   Refinance

North River, Crestline Lend $24M for Georgia 55-Plus Community

By January 2, 2026 12:30 pm
reprints
North River Partners's Jeffrey Rosenfeld (top) and Sean Robertson (bottom), and The Westcott in Canton, Ga.
North River Partners's Jeffrey Rosenfeld (top) and Sean Robertson (bottom), and The Westcott in Canton, Ga. PHOTOS: Courtesy North River Partners

Georgia developer Meridian Development has sealed a $23.5 million bridge loan to refinance a newly built multifamily community for people 55 and older in suburban Atlanta, Commercial Observer can first report.

North River Partners and Crestline Investors provided the loan for the Westcott property in Canton, Ga., that opened in early 2023.

SEE ALSO: $100M CMBS Loan on Clipper Realty’s 141 Livingston Street Reinstated

Jeff Rosenfeld, managing partner at North River, said the deal underscores strong lending fundamentals for the 55 and over rental housing segment. 

“The U.S. is undergoing a demographic transformation that is reshaping the demand landscape for well-located senior housing,” Rosenfeld said.

Sean Robertson, managing partner at North River Partners, added that senior housing “represents a compelling near- and long-term real estate investment thesis,” aided by “demographic certainty” and “favorable economics.”

Located at 137 Reinhardt College Parkway 40 miles north of Atlanta, the four-story building comprises 120 apartments of one- and two-bedroom units that are all restricted to ages 55 and older. Community amenities include a club room, a pool, a fitness center, libraries and game rooms.   

Wes Davidson, director at Crestline Investors, said in a statement that the Westcott benefits from its proximity to health care institutions important to 55-and-older residents along with an “amenity-rich environment” that make it “an attractive option in a market with limited comparable supply.”

Meridian Development did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Jeff Rosenfeld, Sean Robertson, Wes Davidson, Crestline Investors, Meridian Development, North River Partners
David Bistricer of Clipper Equity and 141 Livingston Street, Brooklyn.
Office · Finance
New York City

$100M CMBS Loan on Clipper Realty’s 141 Livingston Street Reinstated

By Cathy Cunningham
Darryl Button, Pacific Life Insurance president and CEO, and an aerial view of Boynton Beach, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Affiliated Lands $73M to Build Mixed-Income Development in South Florida

By Julia Echikson
Dwight Mortgage Trust's Jonathan Pomper (top) and Josh Hoffman (bottom), and a rendering of The Elks in Orange, N.J.
Residential · Finance
New Jersey

Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis N.J. Apartments With $38M Bridge Loan

By Andrew Coen