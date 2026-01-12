Deloitte Inks NoVA’s Largest Office Lease in 2025

A powerhouse consulting firm has taken over virtually an entire 24-story high-rise in Northern Virginia in the region’s largest office lease deal of 2025.

Deloitte inked a roughly 600,000-square-foot lease at Waterview, an office high-rise at 1919 North Lynn Street in Rosslyn, according to a recent quarterly market report by CBRE. An affiliate of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing owns the building, having purchased it in 2017 for $460 million.

The lease deal was the largest for DMV last year, according to the Business Journals, which first reported the news. Other major leases include the Department of Justice’s 477,000-square-foot, short-term renewal at The Georgetown Company’s 450 Fifth Street NW in D.C.; The National Science Foundation’s 387,000-square-foot deal at LCOR’s 401 Dulany Street in Alexandria, Va.; And law firm Booz Allen Hamilton’s roughly 310,000-square-foot headquarters relocation at Comstock’s 1800 & 1870 Reston Row Plaza in Reston, Va.

Representatives for Deloitte and for Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The current occupancy situation at 1919 North Lynn is more complicated than it appears. Business research firm CEB pre-leased the entirety of the building ahead of its completion in 2008 for a 20-year term. Yet CEB, which was later purchased by Gartner in 2017, began subleasing space to Deloitte at the high-rise in 2011. Deloitte continued that trend through the 2010s, eventually subleasing some 450,000 square feet there by 2018, per reports at the time.

CEB/Gartner’s original lease at 1919 North Lynn officially expires in 2028, and CBRE categorizes Deloitte’s latest 600,000-square-foot deal as a “renewal.” Deloitte’s plans for the tower after 2028 were not immediately clear.

