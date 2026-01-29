David Martin to Replace Henry Bott as Swire Properties President

Swire Properties has promoted David Martin to lead the firm and oversee the development of its supertall Mandarin Oriental-branded condo and hotel project on Brickell Key in Miami.

Martin, who has served as Swire Properties’ vice president of leasing since 2018, will replace Henry Bott as president in mid-March. Bott, who became president in 2023, will return to his hometown of London for family reasons, per a statement from Swire Properties.

Swire Properties made a name for itself in Miami by helping to establish Brickell as a luxury destination, with the construction of Brickell City Centre mixed-use complex and condo towers on Brickell Key.

The recent personnel changes come after Swire Properties sold off some of its property to raise funds for the Residences at Mandarin Oriental development, which is expected to break ground this year.

Last year, Swire Properties sold both the fully leased, 500,000-square-foot mall component of Brickell City Centre for $512 million to Simon Property Group and a neighboring 1-acre developable site to hotel developer Kerzner International for $45 million.

In 2023, Swire Properties launched sales for units in the two-tower Mandarin Oriental development. The first high-rise, which will be 800 feet, will house 228 condos. The second, 400-foot tower will include a 121-room hotel and more condos. So far, the development has surpassed $1.2 billion in total sales, according to Swire Properties.

The towers will replace a Mandarin Oriental hotel that’s now being demolished. Last year, the developer paid $37 million to buy the remaining 25 percent stake in the 2.7-acre property and become its sole owner.

