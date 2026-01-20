Dental Tech Company Dandy Inks 37K-SF Lease at 22 Cortlandt Street

Here’s office space you can sink your teeth into.

Dandy, a technology company that specializes in tools for the dental industry, has signed a seven-year, 37,400-square-foot lease at 22 Cortlandt Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, tenant representative Avison Young announced.

SEE ALSO: Voss Events Takes Three Floors at Former Buddha Bar Space

Dandy will occupy space across the building’s 30th and 31st floors in what will be its first permanent headquarters. Dandy initially leased 18,700 square feet across the property’s 30th floor in October of last year. The company has now doubled that footprint with the addition of the same square footage on the 31st floor.

Asking rent in the building is $59 per square foot.

The tenant was represented by Peter Johnson and Alexis Odgers from Avison Young. The landlords, Mayore Estates and 80 Lafayette Associates, were represented by Barrett Stern from B Stern CRE.

“Like many fast-growing companies, Dandy needed to balance flexibility with long-term operational efficiency. Their new space at 22 Cortlandt offers a permanent, scalable headquarters that will allow the company to grow without disruption while consolidating its workforce under one roof,” Johnson said in a statement announcing the lease. “As a nationally recognized employer known for its culture and people-first approach, Dandy’s presence reinforces Downtown Manhattan’s appeal to top-tier talent and high-growth companies investing long-term in their teams.”

Stern did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Built in 1973 and renovated in 2022, 22 Cortlandt Street is a 34-story office building with department store Century 21 as its anchor retail tenant. Office tenants include the Mayor’s Office of Labor Relations, the New York Auto Insurance Plan, and NYC Deferred Compensation.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.